Hundreds of local volunteers pack food for Ukrainian refugees

Kobe Gaines
Hundreds of people across the Tri-State gathered Saturday to pack food for Ukrainian refugees.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 26, 2022
Hundreds of Tri-State volunteers gathered Saturday to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. The event was hosted by A Child’s Hope Int’l.

“This is wonderful,” said Karen Moon, who came to volunteer. “People really turned out for the Ukraine people.”

Volunteers packed high-protein ingredients into meal kits to ship overseas. Each kit contained six meals for small children. The organization expected to pack nearly 300,000 meals in total to send overseas this weekend.

“The situation in Ukraine means that there are children that are in deep need,” said Jerry Shannon, the organization’s executive director. “That’s why A Child's Hope Int’l exists.”

Shannon said the packing events allow community members to be part of the response to the crisis.

“People were looking for a practical way that they can be a solution provider,” he said.

“It's easy to do,” said volunteer Rhonda Starghill. “It's easy to sign up. It's a lot of fun. It goes by very quickly and at the end of the day, you feel like you've done something productive with your morning.”

The organization will host two packing events next month to send more food overseas for Ukrainian refugees. On April 9th, the organization will host an event for high school students. On April 23rd, there will be an another public event. You can also donate online here.

