Hoxworth offering gift cards for platelet donations through Aug. 4

CINCINNATI — Hoxworth Blood Center's UC location will give platelet donors a $25 e-gift card for every donation between July 26 and August 4, according to a press release from the organization.

The promotion is to offset a critical need for platelets, which are essential for blood clotting. Unlike blood donations, platelets must be transfused within five days of the initial donation, so it's important to have a consistent and steady supply, Hoxworth said in the press release.

More than half of platelets collected by Hoxworth are used to save lives at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Platelets are an incredibly important component of blood — they are essential for blood clotting and critical for patients undergoing organ transplants and treatment for cancer," said Dr. José Cancelas, director of Hoxworth Blood Center, in a press release. "We need the Cincinnati community to make platelet donation a priority so we can keep our shelves stocked for patients during these difficult summer months."

In May, Hoxworth issued a plea for blood and platelet donors, after the Red Cross announced the U.S. is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Donations tend to slow in the summer, which taxes supplies because more people tend to be hurt during the summer months and summer holidays.

The Hoxworth Blood Center said in May it needs 450 donors each day to serve more than 30 hospitals in the Tri-State. Donations can help save lives of trauma and cancer patients.

To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or click HERE.