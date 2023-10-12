Watch Now
Hoxworth Blood Center issues critical appeal for donors as war rages in Israel

The organization says it needs to be ready if it gets called to provide international aid.
Hoxworth Blood Center has issued a “critical appeal” for blood donations to aid those suffering from the war in Israel. The organization said its partnership with Blood Centers America allows the organization to be able to provide blood for transfusions on a global scale.
Israel announces unity government to oversee its war efforts
Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 12, 2023
