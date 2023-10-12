Hoxworth Blood Center issues critical appeal for donors as war rages in Israel

CINCINNATI — Hoxworth Blood Center has issued a “critical appeal” for blood donations to aid those suffering from the war in Israel.

The organization said its partnership with Blood Centers America allows it to be able to provide blood for transfusions on a global scale.

Hoxworth is asking for donations now so they can be prepared if and when they are tapped by the National Emergency Management Authority.

The goal is to build up the supply as much as possible so it can be used locally and internationally.

Hoxworth is offering small incentives including e-gift cards and points for Cincinnati’s Taco Week competition for donors.

Click here to find a neighborhood location near you and schedule an appointment.