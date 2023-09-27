Cincinnati Taco Week is back: Here's where you can get cheap tacos across the city

CINCINNATI — What's better than Taco Tuesday? How about an entire week?

Cincinnati Taco Week is back! It runs from Oct. 9-15. The food week, which is celebrating its sixth year, is serving up tacos from 50 different restaurants for only $2.50.

Each restaurant will offer specialty tacos, and some restaurants will offer up to three different taco options.

Participants can expect various taco offerings from places like Agave & Rye, Condado, Mi Cozumel, Lucius Q and more.

Some restaurants have more adventurous takes on tacos, such as Bandito Food Park + Cantina's "The Creamy Dude Seriously," which has a crispy chicken tender, creamy Dude Seriously hot sauce, fried onion rings and Takis on a flour tortilla.

There's even vegetarian options at some restaurants, including Yoli's Pool House's "Cauliflower Al Pastor," which includes marinated and grilled cauliflower in a white corn tortilla with grilled pineapple, white onion and cilantro.

Taco Week participants can win prizes by using the Cincinnati Taco Week app. Those that check in at five or more participating restaurants will automatically be entered to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards. The person that earns the most points by checking in at restaurants will be named the "Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati" and also win $250 in gift cards.

Here's the full list of participating restaurants: