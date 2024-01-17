How to tell if a frozen pond or lake makes for solid skating

CINCINNATI — Temperatures in the Tri-State have been downright frigid, but for hockey and skating enthusiasts, it provides a solid foundation on which to do activities they can't in other seasons.

But as temperatures begin to warm again, ice layers on lakes and ponds won't be so safe, which is why Boone County Water Rescue has been practicing their ice rescue techniques.

"The ice right now is safe to be on, but here in the future when it starts to get a little warmer, people can fall through so we want to make sure that people are aware," said Donny Schuckmann, a sergeant with Boone County Water Rescue. "Tell your children to stay off the ice when it does start getting real thin."

On Wednesday, the ice at Camp Ernst Lake where rescue officials practiced was around 2.5 to 3 inches thick, Schuckmann said; Boone County Water Rescue recommends that ice be close to 3 inches thick before anyone trusts it with their life.

Ray Pfeffer

"If you have ponds or lakes on your property, you want to actually go out yourself and check it," said Schuckmann. "We use a chainsaw to cut through, so we can check the thickness."

Water rescue officials were also using a pole tool to hit the ice in order to determine how solid it was; if the pole goes through too easily, it's an indication the ice isn't thick enough to bear human weight.

For those who are looking to skate at a park or location where a chainsaw may not be handy, the appearance of the ice can give a hint about its safety.

"The clearer the ice is, the better it is normally," said Schuckmann. "If it's a foggy ice, it's not as safe as a clearer ice."

If anyone does fall through the ice, time is of the essence; Schuckmann said someone needs to call 911 immediately, so first responders can arrive to perform the rescue.

After that, he said use a rope bay or any kind of rescue item that can be thrown out to the person. People should not go out onto ice to rescue someone who has fallen through, he said.

Above all, don't take risks if it's not clear how safe the ice may be.

"If you're not sure about it, don't go out on it," he said.