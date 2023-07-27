Hot temperatures not keeping Tri-State residents away from outdoor events

CINCINNATI — The heat is not keeping the Tri-State at bay. Several outdoor events are scheduled this week, even as temperatures creep into the 90s.

“I brought waters,” said Jacob Keller, who set up outside Paycor Stadium ahead of Bengals practice at 8 a.m. Thursday. “I brought Gatorade.”

Keller told WCPO he was not too worried about hot temperatures.

At Sawyer Point Thursday, pickleball players told WCPO they were prepared for the hot temperatures.

“We've already had a couple issues,” said Leanna Lach. “Not today, but in the past down here when it's gotten really hot. People get dehydrated and they have to go inside and sit down.”

Lach said there were water stations set up and places for players to put cold water on their towels.

The heat did not hold them back from playing the sport.

“I'm ready to play,” said Alex Hardin. “In fact, I'm going to play today in this and then tonight, I play in a league.”

Tri-Health paramedic Jeff Vater said it’s important to look for the signs of heat-related illness.

“Increased sweating, dizziness, lightheadedness,” he said. “Later signs, the sweating could stop. That means their body's kind of shutting down.”

Vater said he was less worried about athletes than he was about individuals out at social events, especially if they’re consuming alcoholic beverages.

“Water is the best thing,” he said. “They say maybe a gallon or so a day. Probably more now given the heat.”

The oppressive temperatures did not force people back inside.

Brody Manton and his mom drove to Paycor Stadium from Pittsburgh. They set up outside the stadium around 10 a.m. His hope is to meet Joe Burrow as he walked to the practice field.

“That's like my dream pretty much,” he said. “I really want to meet him.”

Across the river, organizers at Glier's GoettaFest have set up sites for individuals to cool off, including an air-conditioned "Goetta Saloon" inside a covered tent.

"People are always worried about the rain, but the heat can sometimes be worse than the rain," said Kerry Schall, director of marketing for Glier's Meats. "It can really put a damper on the festival, so it's very important that we have things like this in place."

Friday's high will rise to 98 degrees with a heat index of 103-106 degrees. For the latest weather updates, click here.