Sweltering heat and humidity

So hot. So Humid. So miserable!

The hottest days of summer are officially here and it's going to be 3 days of high temperatures, high humidity and an increased level of concern to take care of yourself. A heat advisory beings today at noon and continues through 9 p.m. Friday.

Thursday's high temperatures will rise to 94 degrees. This will easily feel like 100 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. There's also the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the peak heat of the afternoon. It's possible that storms form closer to the I-70 corridor early in the afternoon and slowly dip into our area between 3 to 7 p.m. There's a risk for severe weather with this storm activity too. Today's concerns are torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts. Specifically, microbusts. The Storm Prediction Center made special mention of these downward busts of winds. When these mircrobust happen, they can bring down trees quickly. These storms will also move very slowly so heavy rainfall amounts will be possible too.

Friday is another sweltering day but it doesn't look like we'll deal with storms tomorrow. Friday's high rises to 98 degrees with a heat index of 103-106.

Saturday is another day that could qualify for a heat advisory, so check back in to see if it gets added to the mix. Highs will increase to 93 and it will feel closer to 100 degrees in the heat of the afternoon. There's an isolated storm chance as a cool front comes in that day too.

The oppressive heat and humidity breaks on Sunday. We'll see a high of 86 under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will be much lower too!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 78

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, hot and humid

Afternoon storms, some with higher winds

High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Heavy humidity

Low: 75

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 102-106

High: 98

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 73

==========