Hockey gains popularity among Tri-State youth as more families embrace the ice

EVENDALE, Ohio — Hockey is experiencing significant growth in the Tri-State area as more families discover the sport's unique appeal and community atmosphere.

The sport has gained momentum locally, with children taking to the ice through introductory programs designed to teach fundamental skills. These "Learn to Skate" and "Learn to Play" programs provide all necessary equipment free of charge to new participants.

"We supply all the equipment for our learning programs, it's all brand new equipment and we supply it for free for all of our players that sign up," said Frank Banham, director of hockey operations with the Cincinnati Junior Cyclones.

The sport requires mastering balance on just an eighth of an inch of steel blade, making it both challenging and rewarding for young athletes.

After completing basic training, children try out for teams and are placed on teams that match their skill level. The inclusive nature of hockey means players at any level can develop and advance.

"Whether you are at the top level, or the lowest level, I tell people when I grew up I played peewee B, that was the lowest level and 3 years later I was drafted into the NHL," Banham said.

However, the commitment is substantial.

Hockey seasons typically run from August through March, requiring one to two practices per week, plus games that often involve significant travel. There is also a large financial commitment between team fees, equipment and travel costs.

"I had no idea it was going to be getting up at sometimes 5 o'clock in the morning and driving sometimes three hours away," said Julie Walter, a first year hockey parent. Her son is a goalie on the 10U team.

Despite the demanding schedule, families find the experience worthwhile.

"He loves it, I love it, it's my favorite sport. I feel like we've made it work, we've found that balance," Walter said.

The dedication pays off as children develop lasting friendships and valuable life skills through their pursuit of the puck.

"The skills you learn, those last forever," said Banham.

Banham said the biggest growth in the sport is happening among the girls teams.

Local hockey programs include the Cincinnati Cyclones, Northern Kentucky Norse, Indian Hill Rangers, Miami Junior Redhawks and the Dayton Stealth. The sport continues growing each year, with tryouts beginning in April for families interested in joining.

