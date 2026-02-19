Study: Ohio ‘price cycling’ makes Mondays the best day for gas savings

CINCINNATI — If you have to fill up your vehicle, try to do it at the beginning of the week.

A year-long study of high and low daily gas prices by GasBuddy released this week shows that Ohioans are most likely to find the lowest prices at the pump on Mondays. Gas tends to cost the most on Thursdays.

Nationwide, Sunday is the least expensive day, with prices gradually rising Wednesdays through Fridays before falling on the weekends.

The difference on what day you fill up can be 4 to 9 cents a gallon, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Gas prices don’t just move based on global oil markets, they also follow a weekly rhythm,” De Haan said. “For most drivers, Sunday is the safest bet for finding lower prices, while filling up mid-week can mean paying more.”

De Haan said Ohio is one of several states that follows a pronounced pattern known as “price cycling.” In these markets, prices often “reset” sharply on a specific day.

The best savings come five to seven days after a price jump. The price between the peak and bottom of a spike cycle can reach as much as 45 cents per gallon.

Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas and parts of the west coast follow a price cycling pattern.

“These states experience sharper and more predictable weekly swings,” De Haan said. “If drivers notice a big jump, patience can pay off. Waiting several days after a spike often leads to better prices.”

Prices hit a cycle peak last week, but were down an average of 19 cents per gallon on Wednesday.

De Haan said the increase is seasonal, adding he expects more ups and downs over the next month before prices settle below $3 per gallon in spring and summer.

GasBuddy is projecting average gas prices in 2026 to fall to their lowest since the COVID pandemic.

Motorists nationwide are projected to spend $11 billion less on gasoline this year compared to 2025. The average household will spend $2,083 at the pump, according to GasBuddy.

