Historic Manchester Inn could become centerpiece of downtown Middletown with future revitalization

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The historic Manchester Inn is set to be demolished, but the developer behind its replacement says the property's story will continue through a new mixed-use development that could help bring new life to Middletown's downtown.

CMC Properties Project Manager Pete Montgomery said the company sees the new Manchester as more than an apartment complex. The planned development will include more than 100 apartments and about 2,200 square feet of first-floor retail space.

Montgomery said the goal is to bring more people downtown and create a built-in customer base for businesses, a strategy he believes could help fill some of the vacant storefronts throughout downtown Middletown.

"It's a domino effect. Once the anchor tends to sign, which is the YMCA, we will be turning away people, which what we'll do is instead of turning them away, we'll send them to these empty buildings," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said CMC Properties has signed letters of intent with several businesses interested in the new development, including a YMCA Express, Mi Cozumel, Pour House and Joe's Pizza Napoli.

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A letter of intent is a preliminary agreement outlining the core terms of a proposed deal. While most terms typically are not binding, the documents signal that both parties are serious about moving forward.

Montgomery said a cafe also has expressed interest, while CMC continues to look for a boutique to join the development.

The project is part of CMC Properties' broader vision for downtown Middletown. The company also was involved in the Marcum development in downtown Hamilton, a project Montgomery said helped bring new energy to a historic downtown.

"We want to bring the same enthusiasm and same kind of footprint we did in Hamilton and bring it to Middletown," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said he believes Middletown has an opportunity to build on its location between Cincinnati and Dayton, as well as its existing historic buildings and downtown attractions.

He pointed to the potential for venues such as Middletown's Sorg Opera House to bring in entertainment and draw people from both metropolitan areas.

"Don't judge a book by its cover. Just because you see empty storefronts you have to move past that stuff and look at the city itself," Montgomery said.

He said CMC cannot revitalize downtown Middletown by itself and that additional development and filled storefronts will be needed to create lasting momentum.

"We want to attract to the rest of this city. We can't do this alone. We need other developments down here. We need storefronts filled," Montgomery said.

A new chapter for the Manchester

The Manchester Inn, which is more than a century old, once welcomed U.S. presidents and prominent figures from the business world.

But years of deterioration left the building in poor condition, and the Middletown Historic Commission ultimately approved its demolition after a lengthy debate over whether it could be saved and rehabilitated.

Sam Ashworth, a board trustee for the Middletown Historical Society, was among those who had fought for the historic building.

Ashworth said he ultimately came to believe the focus needed to shift toward the future of downtown Middletown.

"You need to look at the bigger picture. And the bigger picture here in Middletown is the downtown development," Ashworth said.

Ashworth said he is optimistic about CMC's plans, pointing to the developer's track record in other communities and the time the company has spent working with him to discuss the Manchester's history and what could potentially be preserved.

"The bottom line for me is this developer has a good track record. They are not going to dump millions of dollars into Middletown without the idea that it is going to work," Ashworth said.

Honoring the Manchester's history

While the demolition will erase the original structure, Montgomery said CMC plans to carry elements of the Manchester's history into the new development.

The new building will keep the Manchester name and is planned to use brick and design elements intended to pay tribute to the existing building.

Montgomery said the company plans to salvage historic exterior stone and incorporate what it can into the new development.

CMC also plans to work with the historical society to obtain historic black-and-white photographs of the Manchester for display in the lobby.

The developer also plans to install historic plaques highlighting the property's past.

Montgomery acknowledged that some of those efforts go beyond what is required under the current agreement.

"That's not written as a requirement, but we always keep our word when it comes to things like that," Montgomery said.

He said the goal is to honor the city's history while creating something that can serve Middletown for decades to come.

"We want to honor the city, and it's just the right thing to do," Montgomery said.

For Ashworth, the hope is that the new Manchester can become the centerpiece of a broader transformation.

The developer sees the project as a first domino, one that could bring residents, businesses and visitors downtown and eventually create enough momentum to fill other vacant storefronts.

The Manchester Inn once stood at the center of Middletown's story.

Now, CMC Properties hopes its replacement can help put downtown Middletown at the center of the city's future.

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