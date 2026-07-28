He bought a sewing machine the day his grandma died. Now he makes one-of-a-kind streetwear pieces

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio — An East Price Hill fashion designer is preparing for his third fashion show of the year, showing off his one-of-a-kind, sustainable clothing pieces.

For Ilon Saalik, fashion has always been a big part of his life. When he was a kid, he used to watch his grandma sew.

“She used to make my school clothes,” Saalik said.

Despite always loving fashion, it wasn’t until his grandma died that Saalik began his sewing journey.

WATCH: How this East Price Hill designer grew his custom sustainable fashion brand

How this East Price Hill designer grew his custom sustainable fashion brand

“At the same time she passed, I get a call, but I'm buying a sewing machine coincidentally. I go home that night, I make my first piece without any know-how, and from there I just kept going," he said.

That first piece, a jacket he made four years ago, launched his own clothing company, Ilon Saalik & Co.

“Shortly after the first piece, I’m wearing it out, and a guy is like, ‘Hey, I love your jacket. Where can I get one?’ I said, ‘I made this,” Saalik said. “He’s like, '$300? Can I have it?' I said, 'No, I can make you one.'”

Since then, Saalik has made hundreds of custom pieces, each tailored to a specific person's body and style.

“I think each time a person puts something on, it shouldn’t just be for anybody. It should be made for you,” Saalik said.

Now, he’s preparing for his third showcase of the year. All of his pieces are sustainable and inspired by what's around him.

“I can just see the fabric, and before I even want to draw or sketch out a garment, it’s like I don’t need to; I know what I’m gonna create with my hands,” Saalik said.

Saalik’s fashion show will take place Saturday at C&M BBQ Grill in Kennedy Heights. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.