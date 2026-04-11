Troopers: Highland County deputy, 21-year-old seriously injured in head-on crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A Highland County sheriff's deputy and a 21-year-old man were seriously injured overnight in a head-on crash in Highland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:09 a.m. Saturday on US-62 near Surber Lane in Liberty Township.

They found that a 21-year-old man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on US-62, while a 70-year-old Highland County sheriff's deputy was driving a cruiser southbound on US-62. The 21-year-old drove left of center and struck the cruiser head-on, troopers said.

Both the 21-year-old and the deputy were transported to Highland District Hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. They did not give their current conditions.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office told WCPO 9 that the deputy is a part-time special deputy who was patrolling at the time of the crash.

Troopers said they were assisted by the Highland County Sheriff's Office, Hillsboro Police Department, Paint Creek Fire and EMS and T&G Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.