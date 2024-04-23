OSHP: 1 dead days after one-vehicle crash in Highland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead days after a crash in Highland County Saturday morning.

Officials said a 17-year-old was driving southeast on State Route 73 near Berrysville Road at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when she traveled off the road before hitting a mailbox and tree. She was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries along with her backseat passenger, 15-year-old Addison Howard of Peebles.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Howard died from his injuries two days later.

Another passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Wilmington post.