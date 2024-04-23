Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHighland County

Actions

OSHP: 1 dead days after one-vehicle crash in Highland County

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:21 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 22:21:56-04

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead days after a crash in Highland County Saturday morning.

Officials said a 17-year-old was driving southeast on State Route 73 near Berrysville Road at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when she traveled off the road before hitting a mailbox and tree. She was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries along with her backseat passenger, 15-year-old Addison Howard of Peebles.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Howard died from his injuries two days later.

Another passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Wilmington post.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Monroe police officer shoots dog while responding to burglary call ODOT spends $10 million a year to pick up trash which is up from $4 million West End leaders call for an end to silence to solve recent shootings

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.