1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Highland County crash

Crash on US Route 50 near Lovett Lane
Posted at 9:22 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 21:22:50-05

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one man is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Liberty Township.

Investigators said in a press release 59-year-old Jeff Akers lost control and struck a guardrail while driving eastbound on U.S. Route 50 near Lovett Lane Thursday afternoon. His SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck driven by 73-year-old H. Dale Hall.

Police said Akers was pronounced dead at the scene. Hall was airlifted to Kettering Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

