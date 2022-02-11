1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Highland County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one man is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Liberty Township.

Investigators said in a press release 59-year-old Jeff Akers lost control and struck a guardrail while driving eastbound on U.S. Route 50 near Lovett Lane Thursday afternoon. His SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck driven by 73-year-old H. Dale Hall.

Police said Akers was pronounced dead at the scene. Hall was airlifted to Kettering Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

READ MORE

Two adults, four children seriously injured after a truck hits a buggy in Highland County

Highland County man accused of shooting mother to death