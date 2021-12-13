Two adults, four children seriously injured after a truck hit a buggy in Highland County

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — Two adults and four children were seriously injured when the driver of a truck hit their buggy as they traveled along SR-138 in Highland County on Sunday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southwest on SR-138, the same direction as the buggy. The driver of the truck hit the buggy, which was occupied by two adults and four children from the Greenfield area, police said.

All six people in the buggy were transported to different hospitals, some by ground and some by medical helicopter.

Officials did not say whether the driver of the truck would face charges connected with the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the OSHP.