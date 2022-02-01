Watch
Highland County man accused of shooting mother to death

Tim Johnson II claimed his mother shot herself
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jan 31, 2022
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A Highland County man is accused of shooting his mother to death in Paint Township.

In a press release, Highland County Sheriff's Office said police received a call from a man who claimed his mother shot herself Saturday around 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home on Hickory Trial, they discovered the body of 61-year-old Stephanie Chaney. Investigators said her son, 40-year-old Tim Johnson II, admitted to shooting his mother when he was questioned about the incident.

Johnson is charged with murder. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Hillsboro Municiple Court.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Highland County Sheriff's Office at 937-393-1421

