Here's how Ohio is encouraging younger people to vote

Ohio voters have exactly one month left to register to vote.

The Ohio Secretary of State has mailed out forms to encourage voters to register or apply for an absentee ballot.

Pay attention to these dates:

October 11: Deadline to register to vote in Ohio

October 12: Early in-person voting begins

November 8: Election Day

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said there’s a big push this election season to get the youngest eligible voters registered.

“We’ve also done a big push on voter registration, specifically with graduating seniors,” LaRose said. “We call it the Grads Vote program. Over 150,000 of these packets went out to every graduating senior with information on how to be a poll worker and also how to be a registered voter.”

There’s also a new campaign you might see if you drink, called Raise a Glass to Democracy.

LaRose said more than 100 breweries, distilleries and wineries across Ohio will have cans and bottles with custom labels reminding people to vote.

Click here to learn how register to vote, how to vote early in-person, how to apply for an absentee ballot and how to find out more about becoming a poll worker on Election Day.

