Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's St. Patrick's Parade

CINCINNATI — Time to dust off your best shade of green, because the Cincinnati St. Patrick's Parade is stepping off at noon on Saturday, beginning at Mehring Way and Central Avenue.

From there, the parade will head east along Mehring Way to John Nuxhall Way. Pivot north and you can catch the route as it turns left onto Freedom Way, toward its end goal at Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street.

Those walking in the parade will assemble early and streets along the parade route will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Parking along the parade routes is prohibited.

After the parade, festivities kick off on Fountain Square with a St. Patrick's Day Party, featuring live music, food trucks and, of course, green beer.

The day's festivities are free and open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Cincinnati St. Patrick's Parade has been marching through the streets of the Queen City since 1967.

Here are the street closures to look out for starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday:

Mehring Way- closed between Gest Street and Elm Street

Central Avenue- closed south of W Pete Rose Way

The following streets will close at 11:30 a.m.:

Mehring Way- closed between Gest Street and E Pete Rose Way

Elm Street- closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way

Race Street- closed south of Second Street (Garage access maintained)

Marian Spencer Way- closed to through traffic between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (Garage access maintained)

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed between Second Street and Mehring Way

Freedom Way- closed between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way