This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Brian Niesz is joined by Senior Manager of Editorial Maxim Alter, Community Reporter Lucy May and Senior Manager of Enterprise and Investigative Meghan Wesley to discuss poverty in Winton Terrace, Taco Bell, Hurricane Florence, the Cincinnati Bengals win and more.

Brian is then joined by Transportation Reporter Pat LeFleur to talk about the tragic hit-and-run accident that took teenager Gabriella Rodriguez's life while she was crossing Harrison Avenue on her way to school.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

You can read more about these stories at wcpo.com/hear.

Subscribe to the HEAR Cincinnati podcast:

