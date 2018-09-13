This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Brian Niesz is joined by Senior Manager of Editorial Maxim Alter, Community Reporter Lucy May and Senior Manager of Enterprise and Investigative Meghan Wesley to discuss poverty in Winton Terrace, Taco Bell, Hurricane Florence, the Cincinnati Bengals win and more.
Brian is then joined by Transportation Reporter Pat LeFleur to talk about the tragic hit-and-run accident that took teenager Gabriella Rodriguez's life while she was crossing Harrison Avenue on her way to school.
Hear Cincinnati is back for the new year. This week, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk President Donald Trump, the Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo, the film "Hidden Figures," Adam Jones and much more. Photographer Emily Maxwell also walks us through covering the historic women's march in D.C. and I-Team reporter Hillary Lake gives us an exclusive look inside a local heroin treatment center.