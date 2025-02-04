HCSO: Woman in custody escaped from squad car, jumped into Great Miami River

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A woman fleeing from police ran into the woods and later jumped into the Great Miami River and had to be rescued, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies went to an address on Bassett Street in Cheviot at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to follow up on a breaking and entering investigation.

While doing that, the sheriff's office said deputies "came into contact with Crystal Barker." Officials did not say whether Barker was suspected in the breaking and entering investigation.

Deputies determined Barker had five outstanding warrants for her arrest and she was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

While she was being taken into custody, the sheriff's office said Barker complained of chest pain and said she couldn't breathe. Deputies requested a transport to take Barker to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.

While on the way, on Hamilton-Cleves Road, Barker jumped out of the squad car and ran into the woods, the sheriff's office said.

Ultimately, Barker jumped into the Great Miami River and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office launched a water rescue operation, the sheriff's office said. Officials were able to get her out of the river and she was taken to UCMC, where she is currently being treated, the sheriff's office said.

Barker is facing charges on the five outstanding warrants, in addition to a new charge of escape, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials did not say specifically what Barker was wanted for or which charges she faces; court records do yet show any recent filings for Barker.