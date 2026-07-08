Harrison community teaches kids with Down syndrome, other disabilities to ride bikes, honoring beloved cyclist

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

HARRISON, Ohio — This week in Harrison, dozens of kids with Down syndrome and other disabilities are learning how to ride a bike.

The riding starts inside the Harrison High School gym.

“They’re slowed down, they’re given individualized attention, they’re going through this program, they’re learning to do this,” said Julie Sheffer, community engagement coordinator with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati.

Then, once they're on a roll, the kids graduate to riding outside nearly all on their own.

WATCH: How the Harrison community is honoring one of their own through teaching kids how to bike

How the Harrison community is honoring one of their own through teaching kids how to bike

“At the end they have that sense of freedom that people have when you’re able to, you know, get on the road, get on the bikes, be with your friends and keep up with everybody,” Sheffer said.

Every summer, the Down Syndrome Association teaches kids how to ride a bike during a five-day iCan Bike camp.

Their stop in Harrison, however, has been extra special. It's a community that recently lost beloved resident and cyclist Jeffrey Muse, who died after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

“Jeffrey was known throughout this community to ride his very special pink bike around town, and just spread joy and goodness,” Sheffer said.

To honor Muse and his passion for bike riding, some of his friends and community members are volunteering at the camp.

“The community has stepped up,” Sheffer said. “The Harrison Kroger has donated mone, and then some of the Kroger employees I know are coming tomorrow and the next day. If anyone else in the community would like to come out, we would love to have your help.”

Sheffer said it means a lot that volunteers want to help these kids.

“Individuals with Down syndrome want to do what everyone else is doing,” Sheffer said.

Volunteers are still welcome to join the bike camp this week and help out at Harrison High School. The first sessions on Thursday and Friday begin at 8:30 a.m., and the final session is at 2 p.m.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.