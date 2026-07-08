'It needs to be rewritten' | Loveland rethinks noise ordinance following residents' complaints

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

LOVELAND, Ohio — Over the past several weeks, residents in Loveland have made their voices heard at various city council and committee meetings.

“I’m coming here tonight to talk to you about the excessive, loud noise that’s coming out of the bars downtown," Randy Campion said to City Council members on June 9.

“Our neighborhood has been subject to excessive noise coming from downtown for some time," Sharon Scovanner said to the city's Law & Ordinance Committee on June 3.

Recent concerns and conversations have led to officials going back to the drawing board on its noise ordinance, according to City Manager Dave Kennedy.

“It needs to be rewritten, and council recognizes that," Kennedy said.

Watch to hear each side of the noise level concerns in the city of Loveland:

Loveland rethinks noise ordinance following residents' complaints

Kennedy sent us the city's current noise ordinance, which includes how loud noises can be from commercial, residential and industrial properties before being considered a nuisance to surrounding places.

City of Loveland City of Loveland's current noise codes

Now, members of the Law & Ordinance Committee are reviewing changes and comparing Loveland with what other cities, like Milford, have implemented.

Changes would have to be submitted to the council and then voted on. Kennedy said it will be a team effort to make sure everyone is supported.

"We’re just trying to write a document that works well so our residents have some peace on their property, but our business owners are still able to do what’s important to them," Kennedy said.

We spoke with Scovanner, who's been public with her concerns.

“I think it’s an important topic that we need to get a handle on before it gets worse," Scovanner said.

She described the noises she says come from downtown and up to her home less than a mile away.

“Probably the past, I don’t know, four years, it’s kind of really ramped up and more and more bars and restaurants are using outdoor music," Scovanner said.

Now, she's advocating for public input on noise ordinances.

“One member of the commission said we need to decide what kind of city Loveland wants to be, and I agree with that. But you have to ask the people," Scovanner said.

We met with Ben Capodagli, owner of Cappy's Wine & Spirits. His business has live outdoor music.

“We’re in an entertainment district. We’ve been pushed to bring entertainment to town over the last 8-10 years," Capodagli said.

Capodagli said he wants to work with the city and residents, while also preserving entertainment growth in the city.

“I do think there’s a way to work this out that we can all have a great town and not turn this into the movie Footloose," Capodagli said.

The Law & Ordinance committee is set to meet later this month. Any changes to the city's ordinances are still in the early stages and need to take further steps before anything is official.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.