80 Acres Farms in Hamilton announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio — One of Hamilton’s largest businesses plans to close its doors, the company said Monday, Aug. 3.

80 Acres Farms, a Hamilton-based pioneer in vertical farming, is winding down operations following “an exhaustive effort to find a way forward,” according to CEO and co-founder Mike Zelkind.

The company makes salad kits, blends, microgreens and more. It was founded in Cincinnati in 2015 by veteran food industry executives Zelkind and Tisha Livingston. The company purchased a downtown Hamilton building in 2018, relocated its headquarters to High Street in 2019 and built its $30 million processing in 2021. The 70,000-square foot facility sits south of Hamilton Mason Road near the city’s border with Fairfield Twp.

80 Acres Farms built a reputation for producing locally grown greens, vine crops, and the world’s only tomatoes and cucumbers cultivated entirely indoors under LED lighting.

“For a decade, our team has proven that vertical farming can work at scale — building and operating indoor farms that ultimately supplied more than 18,000 retail locations across the U.S.,” Zelkind said in a statement late Monday afternoon. “We’re proud of our work, the problems we solved, and the fresh, clean produce that fed so many people.

“Unfortunately, under current circumstances, we could not secure the capital required to continue that work.”

Zelkind said the company is “deeply grateful” to its employees, retail partners and the communities that have supported it.

“We have seen vertical farming’s potential up close, and we still believe that this industry is just getting started, and that we have helped plant the seeds for generations of future harvests,” he said.

The city of Hamilton said that while officials there are disappointed by the announcement, “we recognize the challenges facing the vertical farming industry.”

“We are grateful for the partnership and commitment that Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston have shown to our community, and we appreciate the positive impact they have made during their time in Hamilton,” the city said in a statement. “We wish them and the entire team the very best as they navigate this transition and look forward to opportunities to work together again in the future.”

In 2024, the Journal-News reported 80 Acres Farms companywide employed around 300 people. It’s products are in 1,300 retail locations in several states, including Kroger, Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim’s and more.

A company spokesperson declined to specify how many employees will be affected by the closure.