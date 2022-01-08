Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySycamore Township

Actions

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for man last seen Dec. 8

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
E.C. Rash Sycamore Twp
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 22:24:58-05

SYCAMORE TWP, Ohio — Officials are asking the public's help in locating a 79-year-old man from Sycamore Twp.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said E.C. Rash was last seen near the Blue Ash Sports Complex at around 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Rash may not have his medication and has been diagnosed with dementia and pancreatic cancer.

Rash drives a 2005 light gray Ford Freestar with Ohio plate FRK-3562. Anyone who spots the van is asked to call 911 and provide their location.

READ MORE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.