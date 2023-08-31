Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton County

Actions

You may have money waiting for you in Hamilton County's updated unclaimed funds

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cash money
Posted at 4:49 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 16:49:30-04

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — It's that time of the year again when the Hamilton County treasurer updates the unclaimed funds list.

Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller announced Thursday that the county has updated its 2023 list.

Unclaimed funds include money that businesses and banks report to the state after accounts either become inactive or they're unable to locate the owner.

These funds typically come from inactive bank accounts, credit balances, uncashed cashier's checks, rent/security deposits or last paychecks.

Each year, Schiller said Hamilton County receives thousands of unclaimed funds, and she's working to raise awareness about it, and that the funds are available to claim.

“Hamilton County alone has millions of dollars in unclaimed funds. Many people don’t know that they or their relatives are owed this money,” Schiller said. “We encourage folks to check out the list and maybe they’ll come away lucky.”

To see if you or a family member have any unclaimed funds, you can head to the Hamilton County treasurer's website.

There, you are able to look at an entire list of unclaimed funds from 2023.

If you find your name on any funds, you can head to the Ohio Department of Commerce's website, which allows you to check the entire state of Ohio for funds and file a claim.

Filing a claim, which you can do as the owner, joint owner, heir, trust or more, involves you filling out basic information like your name and address.

If you don't want to claim online, you can also claim funds at a booth at the Harvest Home Fair from Sept. 7-10.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Mold, pigeons, potential: Exclusive look inside the iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel WATCH: Tucker the hippo gets a tusk trim at the Cincinnati Zoo Cincinnati Reds claim Harrison Bader, Hunter Renfroe off waivers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.