You may have money waiting for you in Hamilton County's updated unclaimed funds

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — It's that time of the year again when the Hamilton County treasurer updates the unclaimed funds list.

Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller announced Thursday that the county has updated its 2023 list.

Unclaimed funds include money that businesses and banks report to the state after accounts either become inactive or they're unable to locate the owner.

These funds typically come from inactive bank accounts, credit balances, uncashed cashier's checks, rent/security deposits or last paychecks.

Each year, Schiller said Hamilton County receives thousands of unclaimed funds, and she's working to raise awareness about it, and that the funds are available to claim.

“Hamilton County alone has millions of dollars in unclaimed funds. Many people don’t know that they or their relatives are owed this money,” Schiller said. “We encourage folks to check out the list and maybe they’ll come away lucky.”

To see if you or a family member have any unclaimed funds, you can head to the Hamilton County treasurer's website.

There, you are able to look at an entire list of unclaimed funds from 2023.

If you find your name on any funds, you can head to the Ohio Department of Commerce's website, which allows you to check the entire state of Ohio for funds and file a claim.

Filing a claim, which you can do as the owner, joint owner, heir, trust or more, involves you filling out basic information like your name and address.

If you don't want to claim online, you can also claim funds at a booth at the Harvest Home Fair from Sept. 7-10.