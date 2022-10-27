'All kids can play here': New universally-accessible playground opens in Wyoming

WYOMING, Ohio — Wyoming is cutting the ribbon on a new universally-accessible playground located at it's business district's Crescent Park.

The playground includes wheelchair ramps leading onto playground structures and accessible swings, among other features.

The project is fairly unique for the region.

“Many of us, as we age, will develop some sort of disability,” said Sarah Stankorb Taylor, Wyoming’s Vice Mayor. “So it’s really not only about making sure all kids can play here, it’s that all family members, everyone in our community, has this space.”

Stankorb Taylor said the park could be an economic driver for Wyoming too. As families travel in for the playground, they might stay and visit other businesses in the area.

The project has been years in the making, and it was finished about a month ago. Organizers behind the project led community build days this summer to get the public involved in the project.

If you're interested in attending the park's ribbon cutting, it is held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Crescent Park.

