South Fairmount residents hopeful zoning proposal will build on $100 million MSD greenway project

CINCINNATI — The years-long effort to spark a revitalization of a west side Cincinnati neighborhood is taking another step forward.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati's Department of City Planning & Engagement presented proposed zoning changes for 177 acres in the South Fairmount neighborhood.

WCPO A walking path over the stream in Lick Run Greenway.

The proposal will change zoning for about half the area that surrounds the Lick Run Greenway, the Metro Sewer District's $100 million project that has become the centerpiece of the neighborhood, according to city records.

The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway. The potential changes will also make more areas accessible for pedestrians.

"South Fairmount is Cincinnati's ugly step-child," said Dorothy Bush, a member of the South Fairmount Community Council. "We want to change that and we’re working to change that.”

Bush said the council held a series of neighborhood meetings about Lick Run and ways to improve the neighborhood around it.

"They're proposing exactly what we asked for," Bush said. “It’s not every day that government listens to the little guys and South Fairmount is a little guy."

MSD completed the greenway in 2021. MSD said the project eliminates 800 million gallons of combined sewer overflow every year. It also includes large park-like areas, a playground and a small water park.

"We really wanted to build something better and provide a solution that could potentially reinvigorate the community," MSD Director Diana Christy said. "We want to see more."

The city's recommended zoning changes follow years of planning, discussion, and meetings with South Fairmount residents.

City officials said the proposal needs to be presented to the city Planning Commission and city council.