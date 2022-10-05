Mason named one of the top 5 best places to live for families in the U.S.

MASON, Ohio — A Tri-State city has been named one of Fortune's top places for families to live in the entire United States.

Ranked at No. 4, Mason, Ohio has been recognized "as anything but boring" by the business magazine. Fortune compiled the list among 215,000 data points for nearly 2,000 cities as a way to recognize cities and towns in America that meet the needs of the "so-called Sandwich Generation."

The magazine recognizes this as "about 45% of Americans (who are) squeezed by simultaneous responsibilities of raising their children while regularly caring for their own parents."

With 35,564 residents, Mason is home to not one, but two theme parks — Kings Island and Great Wolf Lodge's indoor water park. Fortune nicknames the largest city in Warren County as "Ohio's Largest Playground."

Per Fortune, Mason residents have a median income of $114,817 and the median sale price for a Mason single-family home is $345,592.

The magazine boasts about Mason's highly-rated schools — the city has a 95% graduation rate. Otherwise, Fortune comments on Mason's "communal spirit and small-town feel" as it mentions The Grizzly Golf and Social Lounge as a popular hub.

The city is also recognized for its dedication to wellness culture with its multiple recreational programs at the Mason Municipal Aquatic Center and Mason Community Center. There are also 301 acres of parks in the city, per Fortune.

Lastly, Fortune noted the business factors in Mason — Lenscrafters headquarters and the P&G Mason Business Center — as well as the tourist boom the city gains during the annual Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Mason falls behind just three other city's in the U.S. Olathe, a Kansas City suburb, took the No. 3 spot; Wylie, a Dallas suburb, placed at No. 2; and Ann Arbor, Michigan took the cake at No. 1.

The data points for the study were collected across five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability.

The magazine eliminated locales with home sale prices that were month than 2x as high as the state median or more than 2.75x more than the national median. Furthermore, to highlight diverse neighborhoods, the magazine cut any area with a more than 90% white population. It also eliminated any place that was less diverse than either state or national medians.

