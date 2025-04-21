Watch Now
Women invited to explore the outdoors with Great Parks of Hamilton County

Series kicks-off with cooking, kayaking, archery
Screenshot 2025-04-18 084403.jpg
WCPO
Woman aiming to shoot arrow at target.
Screenshot 2025-04-18 084403.jpg
CINCINNATI — As the weather warms, the Great Parks of Hamilton County is encouraging women to step into the great outdoors with various new classes.

The new season kicked off in March, and the "Women in the Outdoors" series is already gaining attention.

Instructor Allison explained that the series is designed to help women gain confidence, develop new outdoor skills, and make new friends.

"These women-led classes offer an opportunity for women over the age of 16 to explore the outdoors, whether it's on the trail, on the water or at the range," she said. "We provide all the equipment, and it’s a great way to try something new in a supportive environment."

Watch: Learn more about the "Women in the Outdoors" classes and what they offer.

The next class in the series, Archery Basics with a Recurve Bow, will take place on April 26 at Winton Woods.

The "Women in the Outdoors" series runs through October and includes various activities, from stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking basics to backcountry cooking. Participants can sign up for classes online.

