Sheriff: 20-year-old man dies after SUV collides with dump truck, flips over in Whitewater Township

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Whitewater Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 5900 block of Hamilton-Cleves Road around 7:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The sheriff's office said a man was driving a dump truck north on Hamilton-Cleves Road when a 20-year-old man driving south in a Jeep SUV traveled across the double-yellow center line.

The two vehicles struck each other in the northbound lane, which caused the dump truck drive to veer off the road and strike a guardrail. The man in the Jeep stayed in the northbound lane, striking the trailer of the dump truck. That collision then caused the Jeep driver to cross back over the double-yellow line where the vehicle rolled onto its top before stopping off the side of the road.

The sheriff's office said the 20-year-old driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.