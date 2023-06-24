Watch Now
Sheriff: 1 dead, another injured after head-on collision where car caught on fire

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 14:06:08-04

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead and another was injured Friday afternoon in a head-on crash along I-275 in Whitewater Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

Around 1:20 p.m. Friday, a man was driving a Ford F-150 truck northbound on I-275 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the grass median and enter oncoming southbound traffic.

There, the man collided head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by Greg Rohe.

Rohe, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pulled from his vehicle by bystanders before the car caught fire and burned.

He was transported to Dearborn County Hospital where he later died. The other man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's currently unclear what caused the man to lose control of his truck. The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500.

