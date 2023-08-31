'I sleep with all the lights on': Family dealing with thousands of roaches at Whitewater Twp. mobile home park

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents at one mobile home park in Whitewater Township said they're fed up as thousands of roaches invade their space.

"It just makes me feel icky," said Justin Taylor.

Taylor said that no matter what he does to get rid of them, the cockroaches crawling in and outside of his mobile home keep coming back.

"It's disgusting. It's foul. There's no other word to describe it," Taylor said. "(I've) probably spent $50 dollars in Dawn just dumping it 'cause it kills them."

Bugs on bugs on bugs.



There’s thousands of roaches, flies, and who knows what else crawling in and outside this Cleves mobile home.



Now neighbors say they’ve had enough.



They say management isn’t helping so they’ve taken their complaints to the health department. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/jmXDuF2BF9 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 30, 2023

Taylor said when his neighbors moved out one month ago, flies and roaches moved in. With everything in the home seemingly left behind, Taylor said it must have created a breeding ground for the bugs.

"It makes me feel creepy — it does," said Angela Hafertepe, Taylor's mother-in-law. "Eerie and creepy. It's just terrible ... like a nightmare."

The family said they have complained to management with little success. They said an exterminator came two weeks earlier, spraying their kitchen cabinets, but that was it.

"That did nothing really because they were back in two hours later," Taylor said.

"I don't think management really cares," Hafertepe said.

They took their complaints to the Hamilton County Health Department, which confirmed to WCPO that an inspector was sent to the property Tuesday. The inspector noted the bugs and trash. The health department said they were unable to find someone in the office, so they left an email.

Management responded to the health department, claiming they have treated the home multiple times and plan to clean it out in the coming days.

"That would be great," Taylor said. "It'd be a huge weight off the shoulders."

WCPO reached out to management as well, but hasn't heard back. In the meantime, Taylor and his family said they hope what management told the health department is true, because they've had enough.

"I mean, I sleep with all the lights on at night," said Hafertepe. "I'm afraid to go to sleep with the lights off."