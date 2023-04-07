Driver facing charges after crashing into Marina's Deli, injuring man

SYMMES TWP., Ohio — A driver is facing charges after crashing into the Marina's International Deli & Gourmet Food and injuring a person Thursday night in Symmes Twp, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Montgomery Road on Thursday night.

A WCPO crew at the scene Thursday night saw a Pontiac in the front of the store, which suffered damage. The car was covered in broken glass and surrounded by debris.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said a man outside of the vehicle was injured in the crash. He was taken to UC Medical Center with a non-life threatening leg injury, OSHP said.

The trooper said the driver of the vehicle is facing charges, but police have not released the person's name or what charges they face.

The deli has not announced when it plans to re-open.