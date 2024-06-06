Sheriff's office has located family of woman found by Metro driver

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has successfully located the family of a woman who was found early Thursday morning by a Metro driver.

The sheriff's office said the bus driver found the woman around 6 a.m. near Plainfield Road and Linden Avenue in Sycamore Township.

The only thing deputies were initially able to learn about the woman was a possible first name, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was taken to Jewish Hospital where she was initally being kept "basically for safe-keeping until we can find family or friends," the sheriff's office said.