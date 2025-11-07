Sheriff: Man dead after he was allegedly stabbed by son in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 69-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by his son in Sycamore Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said detectives from the criminal investigation section responded to the incident just after 7 p.m. Thursday at 8333 Wicklow Ave. in Dillonvale.

According to HCSO, the man was found at the home, where his 33-year-old son admitted to stabbing him.

HCSO said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the suspect will be charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

The names of the suspect and victim were not released by HCSO.