Second grade teacher in Cincinnati arrested on charges relating to child porn

CINCINNATI — A second grade teacher at a Cincinnati-area school has been arrested and charged with crimes relating to child pornography, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they arrested 61-year-old Amit Netanel, a teacher at Rockwern Academy in Sycamore Township, on Thursday. He's been charged with four counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section (RECI) began investigating Netanel after they received information that a person was trading images depicting child porn with others through the messenger app Kik.

The sheriff's office said RECI's investigation led them to serve a search warrant at Netanel's home, which resulted in his arrest.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but anyone who may have information that can help can contact RECI at 513.946.8338.

WCPO has reached out to Rockwern Academy for comment, but we have not yet heard back.