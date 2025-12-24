Officials: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was killed and another was hospitalized Wednesday due to a crash in Sycamore Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Montgomery and Galbraith roads, which is near Kenwood Towne Centre.

Connor Walchle, 28, was driving a Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed on Montgomery Road when he clipped a Mercedes on Galbraith Road, left the road and hit a curb. The sheriff's office said the vehicle went airborne, hit several trees and two utility poles.

The sheriff's office said Walchle and a passenger were extricated from the vehicle. Walchle died due to his injuries. The Sycamore Township Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fronimos said the vehicle's passenger was transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries.

Several nearby businesses also had their power and internet affected due to the crash. Montgomery Road remains closed due to the downed poles and Duke Energy crews working.