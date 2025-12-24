Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySycamore Township

Actions

Officials: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Sycamore Township

Montgomery Road and Galbraith Road Crash
Provided by Jay Johnson
Montgomery Road and Galbraith Road Crash
Posted
and last updated

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was killed and another was hospitalized Wednesday due to a crash in Sycamore Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Montgomery and Galbraith roads, which is near Kenwood Towne Centre.

Connor Walchle, 28, was driving a Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed on Montgomery Road when he clipped a Mercedes on Galbraith Road, left the road and hit a curb. The sheriff's office said the vehicle went airborne, hit several trees and two utility poles.

The sheriff's office said Walchle and a passenger were extricated from the vehicle. Walchle died due to his injuries. The Sycamore Township Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fronimos said the vehicle's passenger was transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries.

Several nearby businesses also had their power and internet affected due to the crash. Montgomery Road remains closed due to the downed poles and Duke Energy crews working.

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Buddy LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame announces its 2025 class Police identify woman found fatally shot in Walnut Hills apartment building Cincinnati restaurants give hundreds of free meals, toys during holiday season

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM