Crews battle apartment fire in Sycamore Township

Posted at 6:22 AM, Sep 27, 2023
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Sycamore Township.

Crews arrived before 5 a.m. Wednesday to the 7200 block of East Galbraith Road.

The second floor of the complex has extensive damage. Smoke is still coming from holes where windows used to be.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started. Neighbors told a WCPO crew on the scene that families evacuated the complex Tuesday due to electrical problems.

Investigators have not provided any updates on the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

