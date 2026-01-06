Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stephanie Summerow Dumas to serve as Hamilton County Commissioners president in 2026

The 30th Annual The Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion brought food, live music and other activities to Sawyer Point Saturday August 18, 2018. Stephanie Summerow Dumas candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner rode in parade.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas will serve as the board of commissioners president for 2026, the county announced Tuesday.

Dumas was elected to the position by her fellow commissioners during the board's organizational meeting. As president, Dumas will commission meetings, facilitate weekly staff meetings and serve as the led spokesperson for the board at events.

Commissioner Denis Driehaus passed the gavel to Dumas during the meeting and will continue to serve as a commissioner. Fellow commissioner Alicia Reece was also selected to serve as vice president in 2026 alongside Dumas.

Dumas has served on the Board of County Commissioners since she was elected in 2018, and she made history as the county's first Black elected commissioner when she was sworn in in 2019. She also became Ohio's first Black woman to serve as a county commissioner.

Throughout her years as commissioner, Dumas had advocated for youth, families and affordable housing. She created the INSPIRE initiative, which has supported more than 200 grassroots organizations that provide programming for more than 36,000 youth in Hamilton County. She also founded Beyond Your Imagination, which provides experiences for thousands of children in foster care.

The Hamilton County Commissioners oversee the county's $1.39 billion All Fund Budget that encompasses economic development, social services, public safety, environmental protection and more.

Correction: This story previously said Dumas served as commissioner president in 2023 and 2024. The story has since been updated.

