State auditor places Mt. Healthy City School District in state of fiscal emergency

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — The state auditor has placed Mt. Healthy City School District in a state of fiscal emergency Friday due to a "projected operating fund deficit approaching $10.8 million," Auditor of the State Keith Faber said in a press release.

An analysis revealed that the deficit is $10,758,000 — 26% of the "district's general revenue fund" for the fiscal year ending on June 30, the press release said.

The release said the school district has not passed a levy to fix the deficit.

According to state law, a school district can only be placed in a state of fiscal emergency by the Auditor of State's Office when the following occurs:



The Auditor of State has certified an operating deficit for the current fiscal year that is over 15% of the "district's general fund revenue for the preceding fiscal year."

Voting electors have not passed a levy to raise enough money in the upcoming fiscal year, which will eliminate the deficit for the following fiscal year.

A financial planning and supervision commission will now oversee the district. The commission, board of education and the community have 120 days from its first meeting to make a plan to "eliminate the fiscal emergency conditions," the press release said.

The release said Faber will serve as the panel's "financial supervisor." He will give accounting training and ensure people comply with the recovery plan as well as the accounting rules and reports.

For more information, click here.

Read More:

Mt. Healthy School District to lay off 80 employees for upcoming school year

Mt. Healthy City Schools projected to end the year in the red by $7.5 million

Community calls for transparency after Northwest Local School District's plan includes combining high schools