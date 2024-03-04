Community calls for transparency after Northwest Local School District's plan includes combining high schools

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Community members are speaking out about what they believe is a lack of transparency from the Northwest Local School District.

The district approved a master facility plan that combines Northwest and Colerain High School.

They said they based their facility plan on feedback from survey results, but some residents reached out saying the plan isn’t what the community wants.

“I feel like they need to be held accountable. It’s time for them to be honest with the community that they’re serving,” said Carrie Barnett, who worked in the Northwest Local School District for 25 years.

Barnett said she feels there’s a lack of transparency when it comes to the district’s plan. She wants the district to “be honest with sharing the survey results, so the community has a better understanding of what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.”

WCPO requested a copy of the survey results. NWLSD surveyed a group of more than 3,500 people — parents, students, teachers and other community members.

According to the master facility plan survey results, many felt that replacing Colerain Elementary School was most important. That is in the district's plan.

However, when it comes to consolidating high schools, a pie chart shows 71.9% of those surveyed preferred two high schools. The district decided to go with one school, consolidating both high schools at the current Colerain High School site.

“Be honest about it. Explain it,” said Barnett. “Why take a survey and get the results that are completely opposite then present it as if you’ve given community members a voice, given teachers a voice, but you’ve completely ignored them?”