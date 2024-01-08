Police: Man dead after Sunday afternoon crash in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — A 62-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Bernard on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from St. Bernard police.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Vine Street in the Village of St. Bernard at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, where they found Micheal Cahill unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information about the crash or what may have led to it. Police also did not say whether any other drivers or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information can call the St. Bernard Police Department at 513.242.2727.