'I'm a policeman': Body cam footage shows Wyoming police arrest St. Bernard sergeant

WYOMING, Ohio — Body camera footage show the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested over the weekend.

Sgt. Michael Matheson was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with obstructing official business after court documents say he failed to obey multiple commands during a traffic stop.

Footage released by the Wyoming Police Department shows officers calling for Matheson to "turn around and put (his) hands behind (his) back" during a traffic stop at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Glendale Milford Road and Wayne Avenue.

Matheson, who is facing the other way, puts his hands behind his back before putting them back in front of him. After that, he puts his right hand in the air while the left remains covered behind his body.

"Put your left hand in the air!" police yell.

Eventually, Matheson puts both hands up before dropping his left hand again. He appears to put it in his pocket.

"Keep your hands out of your pockets!" one officer yells.

Matheson does not lift his left hand back up until an officer says, "Keep your hands out of your pocket, you're gonna get tased."

The sergeant, who appears to be wearing a Halloween costume, eventually puts both hands out to his side and police approach him.

"I swear to God, I'm not gonna fight you," he says to officers, who do not respond as they put him in handcuffs. "Please, I'm not going to fight you, dude. ... Listen to me, I'm not gonna fight you."

"Well, you gotta listen to us, man," one officer says.

"I'm trying to," Matheson responds. "Please help me."

Matheson continues to repeat that he's "not gonna fight" them as he's walked to the police cruiser. He told officers he didn't have his license, or anything else, on him because he was leaving a party after a fight with his wife. St. Bernard police confirmed Matheson's wife was the one who originally called 911.

"I swear to God I would never hurt anyone," Matheson tells an officer who loosens the handcuffs. "I'm a policeman."

Matheson tells the officer he works at the St. Bernard Police Department.

"Well you have to listen," the officer says. "Why would you not just do as you were told? It's not that difficult, and you know that."

The sergeant tells officers he was just calling his daughter and apologizes.

"I wouldn't hurt anyone," Matheson says. "Why would you think I would ever hurt you?"

"I don't know you," the officer responds.

St. Bernard police said that while they do not comment on ongoing criminal cases from another jurisdiction, an internal investigation into the arrest is ongoing.

Matheson is set to be in court on Nov. 6.