Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Actions

Traffic delays expected on Winton Road due to water main break

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
GCWW.png
Posted

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works crews are responding to a water main break in Springfield Township.

Springfield Township officials stated in a news release that crews are working in the 9700 block of Winton Road to address the issue.

As of Thursday morning, Winton Road has been reduced to one lane in each direction between McKelvey Road and Sarbrook Drive.

Motorists traveling through the area are urged to use caution and expect delays. If possible, drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Crews are currently assessing the situation, and there is no estimated timeline for when repairs will be completed.

Springfield Township said that water service in the area is likely disrupted, though it remains unclear how many residents are affected.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
2 killed in head-on crash on State Route 63 in Warren County Freezing temps create challenges for first responders recovering body in river Students protest reintroduction of controversial higher education overhaul bill

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money