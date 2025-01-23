Traffic delays expected on Winton Road due to water main break

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works crews are responding to a water main break in Springfield Township.

Springfield Township officials stated in a news release that crews are working in the 9700 block of Winton Road to address the issue.

As of Thursday morning, Winton Road has been reduced to one lane in each direction between McKelvey Road and Sarbrook Drive.

Motorists traveling through the area are urged to use caution and expect delays. If possible, drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Crews are currently assessing the situation, and there is no estimated timeline for when repairs will be completed.

Springfield Township said that water service in the area is likely disrupted, though it remains unclear how many residents are affected.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.