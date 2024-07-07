Watch Now
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Springfield Township crash

Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 07, 2024

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio — A 38-year-man is dead after a crash in Springfield Township Saturday evening, Springfield Township police said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 8600 block of Zodiac Drive for reports of a motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Springfield Township EMS to University Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, police said.

The victim has been identified by the police as Jonathan Robinson of Woodlawn, Ohio.

The Springfield Township Police Department Traffic Safety Division is investigating this accident.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division at (513)729-1300.

