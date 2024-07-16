Police: Child shot, seriously wounded in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A child has been shot in Springfield Township, according to police.

Lt. Matt Wilcher, a Springfield Township officer at the scene, said the boy is in serious condition.

Police did not say whether he was transported to a hospital.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as accidental, though they did not say who they believe pulled the trigger. Police said someone in a home on Arvin Avenue in Springfield Township called 911 for help "a couple hours ago."

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.