Police: 15-year-old girl fatally stabs 16-year-old brother in Springfield Township

A 15-year-old girl stabbed her 16-year-old brother to death in Springfield Township Monday morning, Springfield Township police said.

Police said they got the call about the stabbing just before 11 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive to find the 16-year-old with a stab wound. The teen was taken to UC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Springfield Township Police Department said the 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder. Her identity has not been released because she is a minor.

Police did not provide any further information about what led up to the fatal stabbing.

Springfield Township police asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call (513)729-1300.