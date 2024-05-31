Police: Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into house

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio — A driver crashed into a house early Friday morning.

The driver ran into the house at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the 8300 block of Jadwin Street, police said.

The driver, a middle-aged man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The homeowner was not injured.

Our crew on the scene saw a BMW sedan stuck in the front of a brick house. About half of the car was lodged inside the home.

Katie Cepero | WCPO Police said the driver, a middle-aged man, was not impaired and crashed due to a medical reason.

A tow truck was on the scene removing the car about an hour after the crash.

The driver was not charged, police said.