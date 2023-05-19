SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after being rescued from the Ohio River after a police chase.

Investigators said the chase began in Springfield Township late Thursday night and ended early Friday morning near the Taylor Southgate Bridge.

A WCPO crew captured the moment the suspect was pulled from the river.

Watch the rescue video here:

Man rescued from Ohio River after police chase

It doesn't appear his car went into the river but it may be in a wooded area nearby. He may have fled into the river in an attempt to escape from police.

Police have not provided any information on why the chase started.

Investigators have not said if the suspect will face any charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Former Hillcrest Academy employee indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

'Came back to me at the perfect time': Hamilton teen uses ASL to help save deaf woman from fire

How Cincinnati's Emily Henry captured readers' hearts — and a spot on the NYT Best Seller list