Woman dies after crashing car into construction vehicle

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Karen Rolke has died following a crash involving her car and a Bobcat construction vehicle, according to the Springdale Police Department.

The crash occurred on West Kemper Road near Greenlawn Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:34 p.m. Rolke's vehicle collided with the Bobcat, which was doing construction on a house in the area and had pulled out into the street.

Rolke, 79, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died of her injuries the next day.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting a follow-up investigation. The statement from the Springdale police said an auto accident report hasn't been completed.

